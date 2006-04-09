Good animal data for Ganymed's GC182 MAbs

Mainz, Germany-based Ganymed Pharmaceuticals AG says that several monoclonal lead antibodies directed against its GC182 cancer target have shown excellent efficacy against solid human tumors in mouse Xenograft models without toxicity.
According to the firm, these results fully confirm earlier experiments, where antibodies directed against the cell surface protein, which is involved in cell-cell interactions, proved to be "very effective" against cells that expressed the target.
