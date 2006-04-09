Good animal data for TopoTarget/Curagen's PXD101

Copenhagen, Denmark-based TopoTarget AS and US drugmaker CuraGen have reported encouraging preclinical data on PXD101, their novel histone deacetylase inhibitor being investigated for the treatment of cancer.

Preclinical data, presented at the 97th annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in Washington, DC, demonstrated that PXD101 potently inhibited the growth of numerous lung cancer cell lines in vitro and reduced the growth of lung cancer xenografts in vivo. When used in combination with Genentech's Tarceva (erlotinib), PXD101 displayed synergistic growth-inhibitory activity in vitro and caused greater tumor growth inhibition than did the respective monotherapies in animals harboring human lung cancer xenografts, the firms stated.