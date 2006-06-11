Good data on Sanofi's Eloxatin and Taxotere at ASCO

French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis has highlighted strong data on its anticancer drugs Eloxatin (oxaliplatin injection) and Taxotere (docetaxel) presented at the American Society of Clincial Oncology's annual meeting held in Atlanta, Georgia.

Out of over 430 poster presentations, the firm was particularly encouraged by the results of studies of Eloxatin-based regimens in patients with pancreatic and gastric cancer, as well as Taxotere in the treatment of lung, breast and head and neck cancers.