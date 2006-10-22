Good early data for Hollis-Eden's Neumune

The USA's Hollis-Eden Pharmaceuticals reported positive clinical data on its lead product candidate, Neumune (HE2100), from a study designed to evaluate the safety and hematopoietic activity of the compound in healthy adult and elderly human volunteers.

According to the San Diego-based drugmaker, the findings have important potential implications for the mitigation of both acute radiation syndrome and health care-associated infections, two indications for which the agent is being developed under open Investigational New Drug applications.

Data from the-double-blind, placebo-controlled multi-dose trial that enrolled a total of 18 human subjects, were presented at the 44th annual meeting of the Infectious Disease Society of America, held in Toronto, Canada. Trial participants received intramuscular injections of either 200mg of Neumume or placebo once per day for five days. The firm noted that Neumune was generally well-tolerated, with injection site reactions of mild-to-moderate severity recorded at similar rates as the placebo group. Potential indications of bone marrow regeneration were observed, as neutrophil and platelet levels were elevated from baseline through at least 28 days in Neumune-treated patients. In addition, the increase in these cell counts was statistically significant at multiple time points, the firm stated.