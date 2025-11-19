Good Growth For Protein Drug Sector

Protein drug sales, both recombinant and conventional, will grow from $13.9 billion, or 6.3% of world prescription drug sales in 1994, to $25.6 billion or nearly 7.5% in 2000, at an average annual growth rate of 10.7%, say three new studies from BCCI.
Infectious diseases are the major category of protein drugs, with sales driven by drugs for AIDS, hepatitis B and hepatitis C. Next are endocrine and metabolic diseases, served by peptide hormones and certain enzymes, then urological applications, due to the exceptional sales of erythropoeitin, and then cancer. BCCI says bleeding is the next notable application category, served by blood-clotting proteins for the hemophilias and albumin for severe blood loss from other causes, as well as thrombin, the anti-Rh category and desmopressin. It also forecasts major growth in the tissue repair category.
