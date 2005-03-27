Good new data for Altana's Alvesco asthma

Alvesco (ciclesonide), an inhaled corticosteroid developed by German drugmaker Altana Pharma, provides comparable relief when administered once daily as other marketed twice-daily treatments for asthma, according to data from two trials comparing the drug to AstraZeneca's Pulmicort (budesonide) and GlaxoSmithKline's Advair (fluticasone propionate). By providing a once-daily treatment, Altana hopes that asthma treatment compliance will be enhanced. Alvesco is currently approved in over 20 countries and has already been launched in the UK and Germany. A New Drug Application for the drug has already been filed with the US Food and Drug Administration.
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