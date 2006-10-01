Good pediatric study data for Atopiclair

Godalming, UK-based Sinclair Pharma has reported positive results from a new US pediatric study of its atopic dermatitis product, Atopiclair. The multicenter, double-blind, randomized, 142-patient trial demonstrated significant improvement of mil-to-moderate atopic dermatitis, for infants and children aged between six months and 12 years on Atopiclair cream versus an emollient vehicle cream. Patients on Sinclair's product also needed less steroid rescue treatment during the study, the firm noted.
