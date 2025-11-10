Good Performance Forecast For Euro Drugmakers

European pharmaceutical companies making presentations at the 16th Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference held in La Jolla, California, USA, earlier this month, are in general expected to outperform the market, the broker's analysts, Mark Tracey and Paul Krikler, comment.
Zeneca's presentation reminded investors that the pharmaceutical business continues to show good growth, despite erosion from generic versions of the beta blocker Tenormin (atenolol), with growth coming instead from its ACE inhibitor Zestril (lisinopril), the prostate cancer treatment Zoladex (goserelin) and the injectable anesthetic Diprivan (propofol).
The R&D pipeline remains strong and it includes the following products which are just coming or near to reaching the market: Merrem (meropenem) and Casodex (bicalutamide) which already have first approvals; Tomudex (D-1694) and Arimidex (anastrazole) for which New Drug Applications have been filed; Accolate (zafurkulast) for which a filing is expected mid-1995; and Seroquel (ICI-204 636), for which a filing is expected end-1995/early 1996.
