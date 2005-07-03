Good Ph II interim data on Vernalis' Frova

UK drugmaker Vernalis has reported six-month interim safety data for frovatriptan, its candidate drug for the prevention of menstrually-related migraine, at the 47th annual scientific meeting of the American Headache Society which took place in Philadelphia June 23-26.

The agent is already approved in the USA for the treatment of acute migraines and is marketed as Frova by Endo Pharmaceuticals. The trial is one of three required to complete the package of data needed to support a supplemental New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration to market frovatriptan as a short-term prophylaxis for MRM.