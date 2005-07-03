Good Ph II interim data on Vernalis' Frova

UK drugmaker Vernalis has reported six-month interim safety data for frovatriptan, its candidate drug for the prevention of menstrually-related migraine, at the 47th annual scientific meeting of the American Headache Society which took place in Philadelphia June 23-26.
The agent is already approved in the USA for the treatment of acute migraines and is marketed as Frova by Endo Pharmaceuticals. The trial is one of three required to complete the package of data needed to support a supplemental New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration to market frovatriptan as a short-term prophylaxis for MRM.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze