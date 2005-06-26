Good Ph II results for ISIS' antidiabetic

US drugmaker Isis Pharmaceuticals says that its antidiabetic candidate ISIS 113715 reduced HbA1C and levels of plasma glucose after six weeks of dosing, according to study results presented at the American Diabetes Association's 65th Scientific Sessions held in San Diego, California.

The second-generation antisense agent did not cause hypoglycemia and was well-tolerated following an interim analysis of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study in diabetic patients.