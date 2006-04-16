Good QoL scores for Tysabri

US biotechnology firm Biogen Idec and Irish drugmaker Elan say that, in Phase III multiple sclerosis studies, their co-developed drug Tysabri (natalizumab) showed significant effects on pre-specified health-related quality-of-life measures, in addition to those previously reported on disability progression and relapse rate. The data, which were presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology in San Diego, also showed a significant impact on additional pre-specified measures of disability progression, including visual and cognitive function.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze