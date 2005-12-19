Good results for Novartis' Femara

Swiss drug major Novartis says that women with hormone-sensitive early breast cancer who switched to its drug Femara (letrozole) from placebo experienced significant improvements in overall survival, disease-free survival and distant metastases, according to data presented at the 28th annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in Texas.
In this new analysis of the landmark MA-17 trial, postmenopausal women who switched from placebo to Femara experienced 69% reduction in the risk of recurrence and a 72% drop in the risk of metastasis. A 47% reduction in the risk of dying from their disease was also observed. However, Novartis emphasized that these observations must be confirmed by additional analysis and longer-term follow-up.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze