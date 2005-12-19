Good results for Novartis' Femara

Swiss drug major Novartis says that women with hormone-sensitive early breast cancer who switched to its drug Femara (letrozole) from placebo experienced significant improvements in overall survival, disease-free survival and distant metastases, according to data presented at the 28th annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in Texas.

In this new analysis of the landmark MA-17 trial, postmenopausal women who switched from placebo to Femara experienced 69% reduction in the risk of recurrence and a 72% drop in the risk of metastasis. A 47% reduction in the risk of dying from their disease was also observed. However, Novartis emphasized that these observations must be confirmed by additional analysis and longer-term follow-up.