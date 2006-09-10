Good results from SPIRIT II for Abbott's stents

The results of US health care major Abbott Laboratories' SPIRIT II clinical trial have reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of the market-leading Taxus stent, and provided promising data on the firm's Xience V everolimus-eluting coronary stent system (which will be marketed by Boston Scientific as the Promus Stent). Designed as a non-inferiority trial, SPIRIT II is the first head-to-head randomized trial of two different drug-eluting stents in which one company will market both products. Results were presented at the annual European Society of Cardiology/World Congress of Cardiology in Barcelona, Spain.

"SPIRIT II adds to the extensive body of clinical evidence from randomized trials that reinforce the excellent safety and efficacy of the Taxus Stent System, and provides solid traction for growth of the Promus Stent," said Jeff Goodman, president of Boston Scientific International, adding: "the Taxus Stent continues to demonstrate exceptional deliverability and the proven clinical outcomes that make it the leading drug-eluting stent in virtually every market where we offer the product."

After presenting the data, Patrick Serruys, the principal investigator of the trial, stated: "while Promus met the trial's primary non-inferiority end point of in-stent late loss, larger confirmatory trials will be required to validate the safety and effectiveness shown to date."