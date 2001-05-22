Friday 10 October 2025

Good start to 2001 for Germany's GPC Biotech

22 May 2001

GPC Biotech, the Munich, Germany-based genomics company, has reported arevenue rise of almost 180% to 2.8 million euros ($2.5 million) for the first quarter of 2001, while net loss for the period reached 6.9 million euros compared with 17.2 million euros for the same period last year.

The company's chief executive, Bernd Seizinger, said that that the highlight of the quarter was the signing of two major alliances, the first being with Boehringer Ingelheim that focuses on targets associated with human papilloma virus infection, while the other is a cancer deal with Altana that could be worth up to $100 million to GPC (Marketletter January 22, 2000).

GPC also has collaborations in place with Aventis, Bayer and DuPont and is currently working on nine internal development programs, the first of which is set to reach the clinic in 2002.

