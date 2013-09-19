Google enters health care market with new company headed by Genentech chairman

In a major departure from its traditional focus, Internet giant Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) is launching a new company – to be called Calico - that will focus on health and well-being, in particular the challenge of aging and associated diseases. Google gave no indication of how much it would invest in the venture.

Arthur ‘Art’ Levinson, chairman and former chief executive of Swiss drug major Roche’s (ROG: SIX) subsidiary Genentech and chairman of Apple, will be chief executive and a founding investor of Calico.



Larry Page (pictured), Google chief executive said: “Illness and aging affect all our families. With some longer term, moonshot thinking around healthcare and biotechnology, I believe we can improve millions of lives. It’s impossible to imagine anyone better than Art—one of the leading scientists, entrepreneurs and CEOs of our generation—to take this new venture forward.”