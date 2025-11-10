GOP Fends Off Attacks On Medicare Reform Plan

Voting along strict 22-14 party lines, US House Ways and Means Committee Republicans have defeated various Democratic amendments to proposed Medicare reform legislation. Among the amendments voted down were those calling for greater consumer protection, setting detailed federal standards for private health plans enrolling Medicare beneficiaries, and assuring access to specialists for managed care patients.

Three Democrats joined Republicans in rejecting a proposal to trim only $90 billion from Medicare, and there was bipartisan agreement on a plan by Democratic Republican Sam Gibbons to boost spending on attacking medical fraud.

Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala has told an unofficial hearing of the House Commerce Committee that under the GOP medicare-Plus proposal, seniors would pay sharply higher premiums, as it would end limits on charging no more than 115% of what Medicare pays for doctors and hospitals. A Republican spokesman called this claim a scare tactic, while Howard Cohen, chief GOP health aide for the Committee, said the plan would keep curbs on doctors' bills in fee-for-service medicare. MedicarePlus would allow seniors expanded benefits with higher premiums, but this would be voluntary, he said.