GOP "Will Abolish Child Vaccine Program"

With the US General Accounting Office describing the Vaccine for Children program as misconceived and mismanaged, Republicans now say they plan to dismantle it, and even some Democrats feel it must be radically changed to be able to continue. Democrat Senator Dale Bumpers, a leader in raising immunization for over 20 years, and who requested the year-long gao audit with Representatives Ron Klug (republican) and Ron Wyden (Democrat), said he would be willing to abolish the program and start again.

The Administration incorrectly assumed that vaccine costs were the major barrier to immunization, and underestimated the complexity of delivering vaccine around the USA, says the GAO. In addition, the audit noted that:

- recording-keeping is so poor that the government cannot tell the difference between numbers of children immunized and vaccine doses distributed; - doctors and clinics habitually overestimate the number of people eligible for free vaccine but the government cannot detect fraud, wastage or diversion of vaccine; - the government cannot guarantee that the children who need the vaccine will get it; - a computerized ordering system is filled with problems; and - the program, which will cost $457 million this year, is unlikely to block outbreaks of vaccine-preventable disease.