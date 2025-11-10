Monday 10 November 2025

GOP "Will Abolish Child Vaccine Program"

2 July 1995

With the US General Accounting Office describing the Vaccine for Children program as misconceived and mismanaged, Republicans now say they plan to dismantle it, and even some Democrats feel it must be radically changed to be able to continue. Democrat Senator Dale Bumpers, a leader in raising immunization for over 20 years, and who requested the year-long gao audit with Representatives Ron Klug (republican) and Ron Wyden (Democrat), said he would be willing to abolish the program and start again.

The Administration incorrectly assumed that vaccine costs were the major barrier to immunization, and underestimated the complexity of delivering vaccine around the USA, says the GAO. In addition, the audit noted that:

- recording-keeping is so poor that the government cannot tell the difference between numbers of children immunized and vaccine doses distributed; - doctors and clinics habitually overestimate the number of people eligible for free vaccine but the government cannot detect fraud, wastage or diversion of vaccine; - the government cannot guarantee that the children who need the vaccine will get it; - a computerized ordering system is filled with problems; and - the program, which will cost $457 million this year, is unlikely to block outbreaks of vaccine-preventable disease.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze