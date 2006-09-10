Gov Schwarzenegger busy on California drugs and health care bills

The US State of California's Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who faces a close re-election battle in November, is at the center of contrasting legislation on drugs. On the one hand, the Republican Governor is proposing changes to the State prescription program that the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) described as "bad news for patients." Meanwhile, Gov Schwarzenegger is likely to use his power of veto to block a Democrat-sponsored bill that would create a government-operated, single-payer health care system. The proposal is regarded by local observers as primarily designed to put health insurance on the election agenda.

Rx drug initiative targets California voters

The prescription drug initiative would force drugmakers to provide branded products at discounts of up to 40% to households with under three times the US poverty level. According to critics of the measure, this would enable a family of four with household income of $70,626 to benefit from the price controls. Peter Pitts, director of the New York, USA-based think-tank, the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, writing in the Orange County Register newspaper, asked: "what does 300% of poverty-level living mean? Well for a family of four in California it means an annual household income of $60,000. And to Gov Arnold Schwarzenegger it means votes."