Gov Schwarzenegger busy on California drugs and health care bills

The US State of California's Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who faces a close re-election battle in November, is at the center of contrasting legislation on drugs. On the one hand, the Republican Governor is proposing changes to the State prescription program that the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) described as "bad news for patients." Meanwhile, Gov Schwarzenegger is likely to use his power of veto to block a Democrat-sponsored bill that would create a government-operated, single-payer health care system. The proposal is regarded by local observers as primarily designed to put health insurance on the election agenda.
Rx drug initiative targets California voters
The prescription drug initiative would force drugmakers to provide branded products at discounts of up to 40% to households with under three times the US poverty level. According to critics of the measure, this would enable a family of four with household income of $70,626 to benefit from the price controls. Peter Pitts, director of the New York, USA-based think-tank, the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, writing in the Orange County Register newspaper, asked: "what does 300% of poverty-level living mean? Well for a family of four in California it means an annual household income of $60,000. And to Gov Arnold Schwarzenegger it means votes."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze