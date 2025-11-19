GOVT POLICY UNDER EASTERN FIRE

Meanwhile, the German drug industry association, the BPI's eastern German association, covering the five states, has blamed government health care policy for leading to tensions in the drug industry and the subsequent split in the BPI.
Hansjurgen Nelde, retiring chairman of the eastern association and chairman of Berlin-Chemie AG, is about to leave the BPI and has contributed to the establishment of the VFA, the research-based company association mentioned in the above story. The current situation of eastern German pharmaceutical companies was not bad, however, with a share of the eastern market of around 25%.
Mr Nelde estimated total eastern German pharmaceutical industry sales at about 1.5 billion Deutschemarks ($857.4 million), of which 1.1 billion marks represented eastern German market sales in a market of some 4 billion marks total volume.
