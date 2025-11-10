Govt Seeks Scaled-Back Health reform

US President Bill Clinton's new balanced budget plan includes a revived, scaled-back and selective overhaul of the health system. Its changes to Medicare and Medicaid would save about half what the republicans propose, making up the difference with cuts in corporate subsidies and other domestic spending.

The plan seeks $124 billion in Medicare and $55 billion in Medicaid savings over the next seven years, but would protect services for the elderly. It would let small businesses buy health insurance through the federal workers' pool, assure at least six months' cover for workers who lose or change their jobs and raise the tax deduction of the self-employed. The Administration says it would protect the solvency of Medicare and even modestly expand some services. Medicare beneficiaries would be offered new managed care choices such as preferred provider organizations, and regulation of managed care operations would be streamlined.

Savings from medicare Part A (hospitalization) would come from payments to providers, not beneficiaries' costs. New state grants for long-term care would permit the disabled elderly to remain in their homes. Respite services would be given to families caring for Alzheimer's patients for one week a year. In terms of lump-sum Medicaid payments, the Administration indicated that it would look to end unnecessary federal strings on states and allow more innovation in how health care services are delivered.