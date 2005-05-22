Govts, UN slam vitamin-maker's HIV/AIDS claims; South African TAC goes to court

The World Health Organization, the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS and UNICEF, the UN Children's Fund, have condemned as "wrong and misleading" an advertising campaign promoting the benefits of vitamin therapy over antiretroviral treatment and claiming that ARVs are toxic.

The ads have been placed by the California-based Rath Foundation, headed by German doctor Matthias Rath, who also owns a vitamin manufacturing business. For over a year, Dr Rath's Foundation has been running ads in South African newspapers and pamphleting townships with claims that ARVs are poisons that kill and produce deformities in babies, while micronutrients are "an effective, safe and affordable" solution to HIV/AIDS and many other diseases including cancer. This month, he extended his campaign with the publication of full-page ads in international newspapers including the New York Times and the International Herald Tribune, just days before a court case brought against him by the leading South African HIV/AIDS activist group, the Treatment Action Campaign, accusing him of defamation, was due to get underway in the Cape High Court.