GPC Biotech acquires Axxima assets

Germany-based cancer drug company GPC Biotech has agreed to buy the material assets of Munich-based kinase specialist Axxima Pharmaceuticals in a cash-neutral transaction for 13.7 million euros ($18.1 million) by issuing about 1.3 million new shares at a price of 10.47 euros each.
Axxima filed for insolvency last December, transferring its key assets into a holding company led by the firm's key investors. It is the holding company that GPC has purchased, which means that it will not need to be responsible for Axxima's liabilities unless expressly stated in the acquisition agreement.
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