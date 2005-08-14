GPC Biotech sees 2nd-qtr revenues dip

German group GPC Biotech has reported a 4% decline in second-quarter 2005 revenues to 2.5 million euros ($3.0 million) compared with the like, 2004 period, although the figure was up 32% on that achieved in the first quarter of this year. This was helped by the recognition of a milestone payment from fellow German company Altana relating to preclinical progress.

R&D expenses grew 46% year-on-year to 14.0 million euros, mainly due to increased activity, including the continued ramp-up of patient enrollment in the satraplatin SPARC Phase III registrational trial. General and administrative costs leapt 128% to 6.6 million euros, leading to a 71% increase in net loss to 16.0 million euros, or 0.54 euros per share.

Analysts at Lehman Brothers see these results as in line with expectations. They note that, while the headlines on news services focused on the loss, this should not be of concern to investors as GPC is a drug development biotechnology company with a rapidly-growing Phase III program and increasing expenses, thus net losses are to be expected.