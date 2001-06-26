Friday 28 February 2025

GPC delivers targets to Byk Gulden

26 June 2001

GPC Biotech says it has received undisclosed milestone payments fromAltana's drugmaking subsidiary Byk Gulden after delivering seven targets as part of the companies' antimicrobial alliance.

A selection of these targets will be moved into high-throughput screening by Byk to identify compounds for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infections. GPC and Byk signed their five-year pact in December 1998.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA approves ALK’s Odactra for young children
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves ALK’s Odactra for young children
28 February 2025
Biotechnology
DualityBio takes different path as Hong Kong IPO stalls
28 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
Kallyope posts modest obesity data as competition heats up
28 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
Phase IV Ingrezza data move focus from sales outlook
28 February 2025
Generics
Teva resumes scarce epilepsy drug Finlepsin retard deliveries to Russia
28 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
RESULT returns to cut medicines’ bureaucratic impediments
28 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
Putting patients at the center of this year’s Rare Disease Day
28 February 2025

Company Spotlight

An early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze