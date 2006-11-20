GPC's 3rd-qtr losses rise 23%, but sales up 214%

German drugmaker GPC Biotech AG says that its net loss for the third quarter of the 2006 financial year was 18.7 million euros ($24.0 million), up 23% on its loss in the comparable period in 2005, while its loss per basic and diluted share increased to 0.57 euros from 0.46 euros in the year-earlier-period. Analysts at Lehman Brothers said that the company's loss was above its forecast of 14.2 million euros.

The company attributed the deepening deficit to higher R&D expenditure in relation to its lead developmental product satraplatin, which was 20.1 million euros, up 36% for the quarter. It went on to say that the the accrual of a 4.8 million-euro milestone obligation to USA-based Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, following the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency's (EMEA) acceptance of satraplatin for review, had also increased its expenses.

GPC reported, however, that its revenues for the quarter had increased 215% to 6.6 million euros, which it said was as a result of its co-development and licensing accord with USA-based Pharmion, that was signed in December 2005. As a consequence, the firm revised its sales forecast for the full year to 22.0 million euros, from its original prediction of 19.0 million euros.