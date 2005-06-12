GPC's Ab proposed for Orphan Drug status

German biopharmaceutical group GPC Biotech AG says the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products of the European Medicines Agency has recommended orphan medicinal product designation for the anticancer monoclonal antibody 1D09C3 for the treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma.

1D09C3, an anti-major histocompatibility complex class II monoclonal Ab, is currently being evaluated in a Phase I trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphomas, including Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, who have failed prior standard therapy.

The agent has been shown to induce programmed cell death and does not require a functioning immune system for its cell-killing effect, the company notes.