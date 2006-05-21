GPC starts Ph I study of satraplatin plus Xeloda

Germany's GPC Biotech AG says that a Phase I study evaluating its lead drug candidate, satraplatin, in combination with Xeloda (capecitabine) in patients with advanced solid tumors has opened for accrual. Xeloda is an oral form of 5-fluorouracil, a marketed chemotherapy treatment that is used to treat various cancers, including metastatic breast and colorectal cancers.

The Phase I trial is an open label evaluation being conducted at Northwestern University Medical Center in Chicago, USA, under the direction of William Gradishar, Professor of Medicine, Director Breast Medical Oncology. The primary objective of this is to determine the maximum tolerated dose for satraplatin in combination with Xeloda in patients with advanced solid tumors. The trial is expected to enroll up to 24 patients.

Dr Gradishar commented: "combinations of intravenous 5-FU and certain marketed platinum compounds have shown activity in a number of cancers. I am excited about the potential that the combination of satraplatin and Xeloda may hold. This oral-oral regimen, if effective, may offer doctors an important new, well tolerated and convenient treatment option for patients with a variety of cancers."