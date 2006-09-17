GPhA Annual Policy Conference, Washington DC, Sept 19-20

The US Generic Pharmaceutical Association's (GPhA) Annual Policy Conference is being held on September 19-20 at Washington DC's Ritz-Carlton Hotel, with this year's theme being: "Leading America Into a Healthy Future." The event features such speakers as: US Senator Orrin Hatch (Republican, Utah); US House of Representatives member Henry Waxman (Democrat, California); officials from the Food and Drug Administration, the Federal Trade Commission and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS); as well as chief executives from five of the top generic manufacturers.

Kathleen Jaeger, the GPhA's president, said: "this conference will look at the wide range of issues affecting the generic industry's efforts to provide consumers with timely access to affordable medicines." CMS Commissioner Mark McClellan, who has announced his resignation effective next month (Marketletter September 11), is due to attend.