GPhA Annual Policy Conference, Washington DC, Sept 19-20

The US Generic Pharmaceutical Association's (GPhA) Annual Policy Conference is being held on September 19-20 at Washington DC's Ritz-Carlton Hotel, with this year's theme being: "Leading America Into a Healthy Future." The event features such speakers as: US Senator Orrin Hatch (Republican, Utah); US House of Representatives member Henry Waxman (Democrat, California); officials from the Food and Drug Administration, the Federal Trade Commission and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS); as well as chief executives from five of the top generic manufacturers.
Kathleen Jaeger, the GPhA's president, said: "this conference will look at the wide range of issues affecting the generic industry's efforts to provide consumers with timely access to affordable medicines." CMS Commissioner Mark McClellan, who has announced his resignation effective next month (Marketletter September 11), is due to attend.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze