Graffinity and Boeh-Ing agree research deal

German drugmaker Graffinity Pharmaceuticals GmbH, a specialist in the field of fragment-based drug discovery, says that it has entered into a research collaboration with fellow German company Boehringer Ingelheim. The deal, which involves four of the latter's research sites, will see Graffinity receive technology access fees and success-based payments for the generation of various novel smallmolecule hit series against multiple drug targets. Financial terms of the deal were not provided.
Mathias Woker, senior vice president of business development at Graffinity, commenting on the deal, said: "this collaboration demonstrates again that Graffinity's fragment-based drug discovery technology is one of the most important and reliable alternatives to standard approaches to identifying NCEs [New Chemical Entities]."
He added that the major firms that chose to work with the Heidelberg-headquartered company were significantly improving the likelihood of discovering truly novel, efficacious and safe small-molecule drug candidates.
