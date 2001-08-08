Graffinity/Biosearch Italia antibiotic deal

Graffinity Pharmaceutical Design GmbH of Germany and Biosearch ItaliaSpA have announced an alliance for the discovery and development of novel antibiotic products, which the Italian firm says expands its capability of developing such products active against multi-resistant organisms. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The agreement provides for Biosearch Italia to use Graffinity's proprietary drug discovery technology to identify high-quality compounds against innovative targets identified by the Italian company.
