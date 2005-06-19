Grassley's concern over DSB independence

US Republican Senator Charles Grassley has written to Food and Drug Administration Acting Commissioner Lester Crawford, expressing concern over the new Drug Safety Oversight Board's (DSB)ability to provide independent review of FDA-approved medicines (Marketletter May 30).

The Board is established within the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and has no authority to pull a drug from the market if it determines that the product is harmful to patients, writes Sen Grassley. Of particular concern is the DSB's makeup, he adds, noting that, while the FDA says it will "enhance the independence of internal deliberations and decisions regarding risk/benefit analyses and consumer safety," he has several misgivings.