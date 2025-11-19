"GRATIFYING" 1st-QTR RESULTS FOR ABBOTT

US pharmaceutical company Abbott has yet again announced record results for the first quarter of 1994. It said that worldwide sales for the three months ended March 31, 1994, were $2.21 billion, up 8.3%on the like, year-earlier period.

Net income grew 6% to $366 million, and earnings per share were $0.45, an increase of 9.8%. R&D expenses grew 12.2% to $227 million.

"Our results in the quarter were gratifying," said chairman and chief executive Duane Burnham. "Each of our businesses performed very well given the challenging environment we faced," he added.