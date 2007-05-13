"Great potential" for generics in Australia

Generic pharmaceuticals have a great potential in Australia, according to Genepharm chief executive Dennis Bastas. He added that branded drugs still retain a strong hold in the country, stronger than in other countries, but that grip should continue to weaken as greater cost savings become more important.

In an interview, Mr Bastas said that "the really big opportunity, though, will come as patents covering drugs with a market share of A$1.7 billion ($1.4 billion) expire by 2009. In that group are some very popular drugs, so the percentage of the market covered by generics will rise. As a fast growing Australian company, we want to grab as much of that market as possible. We have excellent relationships with pharmacists and we are broadening our product range to make use of that channel. They really like the idea of working with an Australian company - it is a key advantage for us."

While cost-cutting is helping to boost the supply of generics, a proposed 25% reduction in the subsidized price of all generic prescriptions medicines through the government's Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) has caused a modification to Genepharm's strategy. Since its A$70.0 million acquisition of New Zealand company Douglas Pharmaceuticals' Australian subsidiary last year (Marketletter July 24, 2006), Genepharm's product range now includes over-the-counter nutraceutical products and cosmetics.