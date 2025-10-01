Greece To Drop Some Imported Drugs

Turkish Health Care Developments

Turkey will give priority to health care in the coming years, says President Suleyman Demirel, with the share of Gross National Product spent on health care rising from 1% at present to 3%, reports the Economic Press Agency.

The EBA also reports that the retail price of health care in Turkey rose 76.1% in 1995, with further price rises in the sector expected in the coming months, and that direct foreign investment worth $9.9 million was made in Turkish health services last year. 10 foreign investment permits in the health service were approved in 1995.