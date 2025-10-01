Greece To Drop Some Imported Drugs

Turkish Health Care Developments
Turkey will give priority to health care in the coming years, says President Suleyman Demirel, with the share of Gross National Product spent on health care rising from 1% at present to 3%, reports the Economic Press Agency.
The EBA also reports that the retail price of health care in Turkey rose 76.1% in 1995, with further price rises in the sector expected in the coming months, and that direct foreign investment worth $9.9 million was made in Turkish health services last year. 10 foreign investment permits in the health service were approved in 1995.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze