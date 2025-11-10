Greek Drug Prices "Much Higher Than EU Average"

Many drug products are far more expensive in Greece than in other European countries, according to a report in the journal Ta Nea, which says that one reason for this is the 43% tax imposed on imported drugs.

Examples include: - Bristol-Myers Squibb's HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor Pravachol (pravastatin), which costs 896 drachmas for 20mg, compared to 722 drachmas in the UK where it is sold as Lipostat, 400 drachmas in Italy (Selectin) and 327 drachmas in France (Elisor); - Farmades' iron therapy Legofer (iron succinyl/protein complex), which costs 5,202 drachmas for 12 sachets or 5,010 drachmas for 10 phials, against 3,625 drachmas and 3,161 drachmas respectively in Italy, and - Merck Sharp & Dohme's HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor Zocor (simvastatin), which costs 437 drachmas for 10mg and 844 drachmas for 20mg, against 425 drachmas/722 drachmas in the UK, and 242 drachmas/366 drachmas in Italy.

The report is controversial, given the high cost of social security in Greece. Vice Minister of Commerce Michelis Chrysochoidis has rejected a call by the Greek Federation of Pharmaceutical Enterprises for a 9% rise in drug prices, saying only that there would be no announcement of new prices this year "except for small changes in the cost of imported medicines, due to possible exchange rate fluctuation." New prices will be fixed next year, following the establishment of a new method of cost assessment, he said.