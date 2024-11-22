Greek Gerolymatos results

- Gerolymatos, a Greek manufacturer of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, diagnostics and veterinary drugs, is expecting to achieve a turnover in the region of 10 billion drachma ($43.4 million) in 1995, compared to 8.5 billion drachma in the like, 1994 period. Further to this, the company expects to generate an additional 6 billion drachma through the anticipated sales of third-party products. Meantime, net profits are forecast to amount to around 500 million drachma by 1995 year-end.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze