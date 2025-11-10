Greek Industry Group Reorganizes

The appointment of Sophia Mela as director-general of the SFEE, the association of pharmaceutical companies of Greece (Marketletter September 25), marks the end of the first phase of the SFEE's reorganization.
The second phase of the reorganization will include an examination of the SFEE's board of administration, with a view to it including representatives of all drug companies in Greece. Currently, the association represents mainly the interests of the research-based international companies, but on most matters it cooperates with the national association of drug importers and the Panhellenic Union of the Pharmaceutical Industry, which represents the locally-owned companies.
SFEE member companies currently account for more than 75% of the Greek drug market, and the association represents the Greek industry within the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries Associations.
