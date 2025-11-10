...Greek OTC: Not Just Wishful Thinking

Meantime, the Greek pharmaceutical industry is operating in a contradictory environment, which proclaims the newly-legalized over-the-counter status of certain products while at the same time choosing to ignore the thriving illegal OTC sales of others, reports OTC News.

Greece's first OTC committee was set up in the mid-1980s, with the remit of convincing the authorities of the need for a legal framework in which OTC sales could occur. With this goal achieved, the onus was on the newly-elected conservative New Democracy government to set the wheels in motion. However, OTC News notes, it was not until July 1993 - shortly before the end of the ND rule - that European Union recommendations on OTC sales were incorporated into Greek law. Based on the adaptation of three 1992 EU directives relating to the supply, labelling and advertising of OTCs, the new article gave legal status to two drug categories: prescription-only medicines and non-prescription OTCs, and 76 active ingredients for OTC sales were subsequently selected.

Today, 120 brands may be sold without prescription. However, despite being referred to as OTCs, all these brands have controlled prices and many are reimbursable, so more accurately referred to as semi-ethicals, OTC News notes.