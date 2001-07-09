Greek pharma debts "close to payment"

Greek state-run hospitals' long-standing debts to manufacturers ofpharmaceuticals and medical equipment (Marketletters passim) were due to be settled shortly, it was reported earlier this month.
Agreement on the payments had finally been reached between the manufacturers and the government, and the debts were due to be paid under new amendments to legislation submitted by George Dris, Greece's Deputy Minister of Financial Affairs.
HIV/AIDS drugs not included
