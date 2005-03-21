Greek pharma losing private market share

The Greek private pharmaceuticals market has experienced substantial growth over the last few years, reaching a value in 2004 of 3.2 billion euros ($4.29 billion), not including drug company sales to hospitals, according to a new analysis by Stat Bank Ltd.
While the country has seen an economic slowdown, this has been offset for the sector by higher prices, a graying market and new imported medicines selling at higher prices, says Stat Bank, according to a report carried by the Athens News Agency.
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