Greek pharma losing private market share

The Greek private pharmaceuticals market has experienced substantial growth over the last few years, reaching a value in 2004 of 3.2 billion euros ($4.29 billion), not including drug company sales to hospitals, according to a new analysis by Stat Bank Ltd.

While the country has seen an economic slowdown, this has been offset for the sector by higher prices, a graying market and new imported medicines selling at higher prices, says Stat Bank, according to a report carried by the Athens News Agency.