GREEN CROSS LICENSES CELTRIX' SOMATOKINE

Celtrix Pharmaceuticals of the USA and Green Cross Corp of Japan have signed a licensing agreement covering the development and marketing of SomatoKine (insulin-like growth factor complex) for the treatment of osteoporosis in Japan. Green Cross has been collaborating on preclinical development of the Celtrix drug for some time.
SomatoKine is a complex between IGF and BP3, its binding protein. IGF is believed to be involved in the regulation of the formation of muscle and bone, but its levels decline in advancing age, poor nutritional states and chronic illness. In preclinical animal models which mimic the bone loss seen in postmenopausal women, systemic administration of SomatoKine has demonstrated enhanced bone and muscle formation.
Green Cross is now responsible for all aspects of the development, marketing and manufacture of SomatoKine in Japan under a royalty-bearing license. Celtrix retains full rights to SomatoKine outside Japan and also gains access to technology developed by Green Cross relating to the drug. Celtrix itself is also developing the drug for muscle and bone wasting associated with pulmonary and gastric diseases, AIDS and other chronic illnesses.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze