GREEN CROSS LICENSES CELTRIX' SOMATOKINE

Celtrix Pharmaceuticals of the USA and Green Cross Corp of Japan have signed a licensing agreement covering the development and marketing of SomatoKine (insulin-like growth factor complex) for the treatment of osteoporosis in Japan. Green Cross has been collaborating on preclinical development of the Celtrix drug for some time.

SomatoKine is a complex between IGF and BP3, its binding protein. IGF is believed to be involved in the regulation of the formation of muscle and bone, but its levels decline in advancing age, poor nutritional states and chronic illness. In preclinical animal models which mimic the bone loss seen in postmenopausal women, systemic administration of SomatoKine has demonstrated enhanced bone and muscle formation.

Green Cross is now responsible for all aspects of the development, marketing and manufacture of SomatoKine in Japan under a royalty-bearing license. Celtrix retains full rights to SomatoKine outside Japan and also gains access to technology developed by Green Cross relating to the drug. Celtrix itself is also developing the drug for muscle and bone wasting associated with pulmonary and gastric diseases, AIDS and other chronic illnesses.