Greg Kylish

Global Brand Lead Organon Dermatology

Greg Kylish is a senior marketing and commercial operations executive with a focus on expanding Organon's footprint in the dermatology space. In his current role, he oversees the strategic direction and global brand management for the company's dermatological portfolio, specifically focusing on non-steroidal treatments for chronic inflammatory skin conditions. His work emphasizes addressing the unique healthcare needs of women and expanding access to innovative therapies across more than 70 global markets.