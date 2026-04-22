Thursday 23 April 2026

Greg Kylish

Global Brand LeadOrganon Dermatology

Greg Kylish is a senior marketing and commercial operations executive with a focus on expanding Organon's footprint in the dermatology space. In his current role, he oversees the strategic direction and global brand management for the company's dermatological portfolio, specifically focusing on non-steroidal treatments for chronic inflammatory skin conditions. His work emphasizes addressing the unique healthcare needs of women and expanding access to innovative therapies across more than 70 global markets.

Today's issue

Sage duo launch neurology firm Tortugas
Biotechnology
Sage duo launch neurology firm Tortugas
22 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Medicare steps in to fund obesity drugs as insurers hold back
22 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Positive new data on Roche’s fenebrutinib in RMS
22 April 2026
Biotechnology
Enflonsia approved by MHRA to prevent RSV in newborns and infants
22 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Non-GLP-1 innovation intensifies competition in booming global obesity market
22 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Azetukalner shows Phase III promise in difficult epilepsy patients
22 April 2026
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen wins EU nod for Ojemda in pediatric brain tumors
22 April 2026



Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies, with a broad immuno-oncology pipeline spanning TIGIT, adenosine pathway, and PD-1/PD-L1 targets supported by a major Gilead Sciences collaboration.




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