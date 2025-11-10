Grelan Licenses Cytomed Skin Drug

Grelan Pharmaceuticals of Japan has licensed from Cytomed a new dermatological agent, coded CMI-392, for the Asian markets. The compound has anti-inflammatory properties, and Grelan also gains rights to related compounds discovered by Cytomed. Under the terms of the deal, Grelan has made a 3% investment the US firm.

CMI-392 has a dual mode of action, inhibiting 5-lipoxygenase while also blocking platelet aggregating factor; Cytomed refers to them as dual function inhibitors or DFIs. Grelan says it intends to develop CMI-392 as a topical agent to treat psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Cytomed has started Phase I trials with the drug in the UK, and is at the planning stage for longer-term studies.

Grelan will begin clinical trials of the drug in the fall, and aims to be filing registration dossiers by 2002. If successful, the company predicts that such a product could achieve sales of 10 billion yen ($116 million), according to Pharma Japan. Cytomed and Grelan will collaborate on a three-year joint study in atopic dermatitis and psoriasis patients in Japan.