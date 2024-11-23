Grepafloxacin Cleared For Marketing In USA

Glaxo Wellcome's new fluoroquinolone antibiotic grepafloxacin has beenapproved for marketing by the US Food and Drug Administration. The drug will be marketed in the USA, under the trade name Raxar, as a once-daily, broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of patients with community-acquired infections and sexually-transmitted diseases.

Grepafloxacin is indicated for the treatment of acute bacterial exacerbations of chronic bronchitis caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, Hemophilus influenzae or Moraxella catarrhalis and community-acquired pneumonia caused by these three bacteria or Mycoplasma pneumoniae. The antibiotic is also indicated for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea caused by Neisseria gonorrhea and non-gonococcal cervicitis and urethritis caused by Chlamydia trachomatis.

The approval was based on a series of clinical studies, the results of which were reported in the Marketletter earlier this year (Marketletter August 11). Subsequent filings will seek to expand the indications to include sinusitis and various pediatric indications.