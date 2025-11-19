GRIFFEN STEPS DOWN AT ABPI

- In a suprise move, John Griffen has announced his intention to step down as director of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, a position he has held for 10 years, effective immediately, to "spend more time with his family and pursue other interests." The ABPI has not yet appointed a successor to Dr Griffen, whose duties will be assumed by Till Medinger, ABPI president, in the interim. Can this be a signal for a further drug industry association break-up as has happened in Germany, or turmoil as is seen in Italy, in a sector that is facing a seriously different environment. Ed?
