Growth At German Merck Group

The Merck Group of Darmstadt, Germany, achieved a 12.9% rise in its global sales to 3.2 billion Deutschemarks ($2.3 billion) in the second quarter of 1995. Pretax profits were 359 million marks, up 14.6%, and net profits grew 22% to 221 million marks.
The group said that fluctuations in exchange rates had a severe influence on sales and earnings, accounting for a loss of 217 million marks, around 7.7%.
A major contributor to sales growth was the pharmaceutical division, with an 18.2% increase in turnover to 1.7 billion marks. The laboratory division's sales grew 13% to 785 million marks, and the chemical division achieved turnover of 635 million marks, up 2.2%.
