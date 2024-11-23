Growth At Santen

Santen of Japan posted growth in sales and profits for the 10th consecutive year in the fiscal year ended March 31, 1996.
Sales were up 6.7% to 65.4 billion yen. Operating profits were 17.1 billion yen, ahead 8.9%, recurring profits were 16.7 billion yen, a rise of 3.7%, and net profits grew 46.2% to 11.7 billion yen. Earnings per share for the year were 150.4 yen, compared with 113.6 yen a year earlier.
