Growth Hormone Is No "Fountain Of Youth"

People searching for eternal youth should not resort to supplements of human growth hormone, according to new research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine (April 15).

In the study, researchers from San Francisco's Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the University of California report that treating elderly volunteers with Genentech's Nutropin (somatropin) recombinant human growth hormone product had no effect on strength or physical and mental functioning.

Rationale Secretion of growth hormone from the pituitary decreases with aging, and becuase the hormone has anabolic properties, it has been suggested that supplementation of the declining levels might retard some of the body composition changes associated with getting old, eg reduction of lean body mass and increase in adipose tissue, which is accompanied by loss of physical strength. These aging effects, sometimes called the somatopause, have some similarity to those of growth hormone deficiency.