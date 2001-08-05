Gruenenthal acquires rights to Alkermes' DST

Germany's Gruenenthal GmbH, an established marketer of antibiotics, hasacquired worldwide exclusive rights to use US firm Alkermes' Dose Sipping Technology with its antibiotic products.

The patented technology was originally licensed from Alza Corp by Alkermes, and Gruenenthal points out that the DST system permits the administration of many pharmaceuticals by sipping the premeasured dose with a favorite clear liquid beverage through a polypropylene straw. The portable device contains a controller that prevents loss of drug product through the bottom end of the DST system.

The advantages are taste-neutrality and easy administration of an oral antibiotic for those who have difficulties swallowing tablets or capsules. It lends itself to pediatric and geriatric use, but can be used by anyone who is able to handle an ordinary drinking straw.