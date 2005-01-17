Grunenthal opens UK and Ireland office

Privately-owned German drugmaker Grunenthal, which specializes in pain therapeutics, has opened dedicated sales offices for the UK and Ireland at Stockley Park, west of London, UK. The company says that this move is an economic boost for Grunenthal as the UK represents eight and Ireland eleventh in world ranking for the percentage of Gross Domestic Product spent on health care.

Grunenthal first established its position in the pain market with the synthesis of the centrally-acting analgesic, tramadol, in 1962.